State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,910 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

PPL stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

