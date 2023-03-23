State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,405 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

