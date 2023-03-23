State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,815 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

PEG stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

