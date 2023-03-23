Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on ENB. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
Enbridge Price Performance
ENB stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enbridge (ENB)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.