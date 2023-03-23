Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

