Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 18.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $218,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 139,667 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of -0.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

