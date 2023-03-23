Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

