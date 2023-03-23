Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Stock Down 3.8 %

KIRK stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Insider Activity at Kirkland’s

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $128,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osmium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 138,047 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.