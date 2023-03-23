Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.
Kirkland’s Stock Down 3.8 %
KIRK stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Insider Activity at Kirkland’s
In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $128,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
