Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 15,545 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 9,392 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

