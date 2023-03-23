Stonnington Group LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.6% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.34. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

