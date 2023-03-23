Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Stock Price Up 2%

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Rating) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79. Approximately 1,364 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

About Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF

The Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Gold Backed Bond index. The fund tracks an index that provides broad exposure to USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds while using near term gold futures to potentially hedge inflation risk.

