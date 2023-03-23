STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $271.01

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.01 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 251 ($3.08). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 254 ($3.12), with a volume of 20,780 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £118.67 million, a P/E ratio of 725.71 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 278.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 271.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. STV Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,142.86%.

In other news, insider Aki Mandhar purchased 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,722.86 ($11,940.14). 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

