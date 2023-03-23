Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Overweight Rating from Capital One Financial

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Capital One Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NOVA stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.12. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $31.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 100,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 798,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 292,330 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

