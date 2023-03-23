SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abcam in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abcam’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Abcam Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Abcam
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Abcam by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Abcam by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Abcam by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.