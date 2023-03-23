SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abcam in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abcam’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Abcam has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Abcam by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Abcam by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Abcam by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

