Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Trading Down 0.9%

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 43,869 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $124.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

About Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

