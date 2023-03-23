T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $108.13 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.95.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 103,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

