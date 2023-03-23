Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 290535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Specifically, insider Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited bought 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$317,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 146,186,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,280,916.93. In other news, Senior Officer Etienne Dinel sold 300,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$123,000.00. Also, insider Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited purchased 700,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$317,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,186,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,280,916.93. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 964,500 shares of company stock worth $448,266. Company insiders own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Talon Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$302.15 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

