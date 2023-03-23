Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.17.
TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of TNDM stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
