TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44. 392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TC Bancshares stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of TC Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

