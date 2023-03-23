TEAM (LON:TEAM) Trading 3.9% Higher

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.49). 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 14,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.47).

TEAM Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.79 million, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.68.

Insider Activity at TEAM

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £5,700 ($6,999.88). 51.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TEAM

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

