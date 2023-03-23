Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. 322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Technip Energies from €15.50 ($16.67) to €18.50 ($19.89) in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Technip Energies Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.