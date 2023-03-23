Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK.B shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at C$47.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$32.68 and a 1 year high of C$62.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.38.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.