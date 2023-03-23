Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.44

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.44 and traded as low as $19.68. Tecsys shares last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Tecsys Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.

About Tecsys

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

