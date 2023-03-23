TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Holdings Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,888 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TGNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.63.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.