Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

