Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Torrid in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $243.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. Torrid has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Torrid by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Torrid in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

