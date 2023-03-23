Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $67,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,975,000 after buying an additional 2,960,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,165,000 after purchasing an additional 538,544 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,787,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,129,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,618,000 after purchasing an additional 241,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $37.94 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

