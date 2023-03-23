The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AES by 9.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 29.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of AES by 3.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AES opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.86%.
The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.
