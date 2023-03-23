The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,401,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $66,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $508,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 358,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 187,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 176,610 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

NYSE:BNS opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

