The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after buying an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

