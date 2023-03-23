The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.85

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.85 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 37.58 ($0.46). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.47), with a volume of 20,540 shares trading hands.

The Parkmead Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,840.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.85.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

