The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $136.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.62. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

