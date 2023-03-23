The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Swatch Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SWGAY opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

