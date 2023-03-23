Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Shares Down 3.8%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Handelsbanken cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Thule Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

