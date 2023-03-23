Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE BK opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

