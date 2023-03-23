Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in PayPal by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 28,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in PayPal by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in PayPal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PYPL stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

