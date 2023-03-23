Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Trading Down 0.9%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 11,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 87,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Tian Ruixiang Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

