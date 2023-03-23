Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.47

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$103.47 and traded as high as C$109.19. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$107.80, with a volume of 111,233 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIH. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The stock has a market cap of C$8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

