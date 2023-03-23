Traders Buy High Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TRP opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. TC Energy has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 458.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.