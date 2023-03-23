Traders Buy Large Volume of Invesco Senior Loan ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 35,926 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 248% compared to the typical volume of 10,323 put options.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

