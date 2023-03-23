Traders Purchase High Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:COOP opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $947,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,371 shares in the company, valued at $30,375,765.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,771,370 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
