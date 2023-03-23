Traders Purchase High Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $947,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,371 shares in the company, valued at $30,375,765.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,771,370 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 975,097 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

