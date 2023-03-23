Traders Purchase Large Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toro Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 1,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Toro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Toro by 990.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $108.80 on Thursday. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

