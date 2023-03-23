Traders Purchase Large Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Toro Price Performance
Toro stock opened at $108.80 on Thursday. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.73.
Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Toro Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.
About Toro
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
