Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $71.39

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.39 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 70.80 ($0.87). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.88), with a volume of 2,843,076 shares changing hands.

Trifast Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,440.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Trifast’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About Trifast

In other news, insider Scott Mac Meekin acquired 14,388 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £9,927.72 ($12,191.72). Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

