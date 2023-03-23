Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $24.38. Trinity Industries shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 40,786 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,941.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

