TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Up 1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.24. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

