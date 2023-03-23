TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Trading Down 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 1,090 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 260.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (JUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

