Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Joe Hurd Acquires 5,776 Shares

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) insider Joe Hurd bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £5,082.88 ($6,242.02).

Trustpilot Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LON:TRST opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.10) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £373.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2,986.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Trustpilot Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 51.85 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 162.90 ($2.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

