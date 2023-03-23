Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $9.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s FY2024 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Shares of TNP stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $363.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 316,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.