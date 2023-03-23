Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) versus Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Head-To-Head Survey

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Iveda Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.85 billion 7.25 $164.24 million $3.87 82.87 Iveda Solutions $1.92 million 8.59 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tyler Technologies and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $433.62, indicating a potential upside of 35.20%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 8.88% 9.61% 5.10% Iveda Solutions -122.28% -139.99% -57.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches. The company was founded by David Ly in 2003 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

