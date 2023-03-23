Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

