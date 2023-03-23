UBS Group Reiterates “$270.00” Price Target for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.05.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $264.68 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $653.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

